ST. ALBANS – Joseph C. Doucette, steadfast husband and father of four finished his race on this earth June 28, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born in Montpelier and a lifelong resident of St.Albans Bay.

Joe and beloved wife Becca retired to Hindsville, Ariz. where they continued a tradition impacting their community for good.

Memorial celebration of life for Vermont will be Monday, September 9 at the Bayside Pavilion from 6 – 8 p.m.

