From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Jonesy is a sweet loving guy who loves people but can also be independent. He’s about 2 years old and has a lot of love to give! He’d love to go to a small, mature household where he can get all the attention.

Jonesy is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.