ST. ALBANS- It is with great sadness that the family of John R. Bean, known to many as “Jack” or “Jackie”, announces his passing on Tuesday, Dec. 25, 2018 at 84 years of age. John was born in Saint Albans, son of John Bean, Jr. and Eva Jesse Boivin (Drinkwine) Bean.

John attended the Elm Street School in Saint Albans. Early on he aspired in music and through Sterling Weed’s instruction became recognized for his talent and after beginning study on French horn John eventually chose trumpet. He performed with the Saint Albans School Band and played first chair trumpet for three years. During that time he also began playing with various regional bands eventually performing regularly with the Guy Mossey Band. John performed mostly Jazz and Swing at various dance halls and nightclubs prominent throughout Northern Vermont and Southern Quebec during the post war ‘Big Band’ era.

In 1954, John enlisted in the United States Marine Corps where he proudly and honorably served with the 3rd Battalion, 2nd Marine Division. He was stationed at Camp Lejeune, NC and traveled abroad. John’s love and respect of the Corps and the men he served with remained his greatest honor and maintained that close connection throughout his life. In 1957, he was discharged from active duty and returned to Saint Albans. He then served with the Army National Guard as a Marine Corps Reservist until his honorable discharge from the Corps in 1962.

During his enlistment, John unfortunately sustained permanent injuries preventing his return to music. Upon his return he began employment with the Saint Albans Messenger in printing. During that time he gained an extensive knowledge of the print process and newsprint, photography, and through exposure, of our community and current affairs.

After 16 years, John left the Messenger and decided to change careers and began working for Bombardier Plumbing and Heating as an apprentice eventually earning his Journeyman’s license. He remained in plumbing until health issues prevented his continuation that eventually perpetuated his retirement.

During his retirement John continued practicing photography and became interested in computers. He quickly became the ‘go to’ guy amongst friends to resolve computer issues and for training. Through his activity as a member, John became an administrator to the “You Knew You Grew Up In Saint Albans, Vt. if/when…” website, one of which he took great pride and enjoyment in, especially in reconnecting people. John would spend countless hours researching information, corresponding with members, and celebrating our community through his research and reminding us of our rich history.

Being a Disabled Veteran himself, John was an active member of the Disabled American Veterans (DAV) and of the American Legion.

He married Claire Maurice Bean on Dec. 28, 1957 and remained married with her until her passing in 1994. John eventually remarried Eleanor Bombardier in 1998.

John will be lovingly remembered by his son Jeffry A. Bean and his wife Jennifer of St. Albans, his grandchildren John W. Bean and his wife Alissa, and their children Claire, Isabelle, Madeline of Bruceton Mills, WV, Laura Bean and her significate other Jared Poland of St. Albans, Logan Beem and his wife Noemi of Big Sky, Montana, Kelly Bean of St. Albans, and his wife Eleanor of St. Albans and her family. He is also survived by a special niece Colleen Cleveland of Keene, NH and by his sister-in-law, Beatrice Allard of Bedford, Que. John was predeceased by his parents, his sisters Leona and Loretta, and a brother William.

At John’s requests, there will be no viewing hours. There will be a gravesite ceremony held in the spring at the Bean family lot in Mount Calvary Cemetery.

Those wishing to make donations in John’s memory may consider the DAV. Arrangements are entrusted to Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with the family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.