LAFAYETTE, LA. / ST. ALBANS – John Leslie Hoy, a longtime resident of St. Albans, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 with loving words and support of family at his side.
Born in St. Albans on April 16, 1956, he was the son of the late Edwin Leslie and Evelyn L. (Collins) Hoy. John was 63 and a half years old to the day, and fought to the last moment of his terminal battle with Progressive Supranuclear Palsy and advanced kidney cancer. He spent the last 6 months of his life in Lafayette, LA with family and grandchildren at his side.
John graduated from Bellows Free Academy St. Albans and SUNY Tech in Utica, N.Y. He worked for many years in risk management for the State of Vermont, making the daily commute to Montpelier from St. Albans to serve the state he loved so much and the generations of family members who have called it home. His grandfather, John Samuel Hoy (1885-1933), arrived to work in the early years of the railroad with St. Albans as the “Hub City” and built the family Montgomery Ward home on Smith Street in 1927. His father, E.L. Hoy (1923-1986) was a well-known accountant in St. Albans and across the state.
John was an avid coin collector, a keeper of historical memories and mementos for the family, and enjoyed model railroading when his kids were younger. He also discovered grace and redemption through recovery from addiction and counseling those in need - his brothers and sisters in Alcoholics Anonymous gave him a second life. Sober since the summer of 2004, the last 15 years of his life were among the greatest he ever lived.
John is survived by his two sons, Derek Hoy and his wife Chelsea (Myers) Hoy of Lafayette, LA and grandchildren Walter and Lorraine; and Ryan Hoy and his spouse Zheng Wang of Pittsburgh, PA. He is also survived by sister, Mary and husband Michael Dennis of Virginia Beach, VA, and brother, James and wife Kandy Lee Hoy of Portland, ME, and many nieces and nephews.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, October 23 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St., St. Albans.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, October 24 at 11 a.m. at Holy Angels Parish, 246 Lake Street, St. Albans, with a potluck lunch following. Interment of ashes will take place on Friday at noon at the Hoy Family plot in Greenwood Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in John’s name may be made to the Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478.
To send the Hoy family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to John’s online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.