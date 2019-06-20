ALBURGH – Joan T. Whitesell, age 73, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019 at the University of Vermont Medical Center in Burlington.

She was born on May 4, 1946, the daughter of the late E. Omer and Winona (Cleland) Tremblay.

Joan was a graduate of Alburgh High School, Becker Junior College and The American University. She was employed by the Central Intelligence Agency for 30 years. Upon her retirement she was awarded the Career Intelligence Medal for her distinguished service.

She is survived by her step-children, Wayne and Lisa Whitesell, David and Severina Whitesell, and Sharon and Michael Lasko; grandchildren, Holly & Conrad Coe, Thomas, Jordan, Emily and Clee Whitesell, and Kelly & Gregory Ames; uncle, Clement Tremblay; aunt, Laura Tremblay and several cousins. Besides her parents, Joan was predeceased by her husband, Ronald in 2013.

Joan was an amateur photographer who frequently submitted her work to the Messenger.

She was a member of Swanton Chapter #11, of the Order of the Eastern Star, Alburgh Historical Society, CIA Retiree Association and Vermont Covered Bridge Association. Her hobbies included gardening and photography. Joan enjoyed volunteering at the library.

Joan’s family would like to offer a special thank you to Dr. Dennis Sander and the staff at Champlain Valley Hematology Oncology and C.I.D.E.R.

A graveside memorial service will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at 3 p.m. at the family plot in Riverside Cemetery, Swanton, Vermont.

For those who wish, contributions in Joan’s memory can be made to the Alburgh Public Library, P.O. Box 344, Alburgh, VT 05440 or C.I.D.E.R., P.O. Box 13, South Hero, VT 05486.

