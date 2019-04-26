COLCHESTER – Joan M. Roberts, age 78, passed away peacefully on Sunday, April 14, 2019 at the McClure Miller Respite House in Colchester.

Joan was born December 1, 1940 in Washington D.C. to Walter and Carrie (Raymond) Northrup. She grew up in Vermont and married Edward A. Roberts on June 25, 1960, in Burlington. They settled in Georgia, Vt. where Joan resided for over 47 years. She worked as a factory worker at Vermont Whey in Georgia and later went on to finish out her career with IBM in Essex Jct.

Joan truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures; such as visiting with family and friends, playing cards, board games and bingo, but most often could be found in the kitchen cooking or baking.

Joan is survived by her four daughters and one son, Carmen and husband Jeff Russin of Johnson, Barbara Tremblay of Keeseville N.Y., Joanna and husband Daniel Ryea of Georgia, Lee Anne Sullivan and fiance Rick Davis of Colchester and Ed Roberts and wife Anna of St. Albans. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren, 28 great grandchildren, her brother Robert Dorey and many nieces and nephews.

Family, friends and others whose lives Joan touched are invited to join us May 4 at 11 a.m. at the Fort Ethan Allen Cemetery in Colchester to lay her to rest. A luncheon immediately following to reminisce, grieve, support each other and, of course, just chat will be held at the Eagles Club in Milton located at 42 Centre Drive.

The family asks that donations in lieu of flowers be sent to the McClure Miller Respite House, 3113 Roosevelt Highway, Colchester, VT 05446.