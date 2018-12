From Franklin County Animal Rescue:

Jethro was abandoned here at the shelter and so he’s still pretty shy around new people. But this 1-year-old will give all the love in the world once he warms up to you! He hides a lot, but if you give him a chance and seek him out, he loves a good scratch behind the ears and then a cuddle!

Jethro is a current resident of Franklin County Animal Rescue in St. Albans. Call: (802) 524-9650 or email: info@fcarpets.org for more information.