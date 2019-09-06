St. Albans – Jeffrey Howard Gauthier, 45, of Saint Albans, Vermont, passed away, Tuesday, September 3 at the UVM Medical Center surrounded by his loving family.

Jeffrey was born on June 27, 1974 in St. Albans, Vermont to Henry Gauthier and Sandra(Wilson) Newman. On May 9, 1989 Jeffrey met his life-long love Amanda Hemingway. Jeffrey and Amanda were married on October 12, 2002 at the Saint Anne’s Shrine in Isle La Motte, Vt. They lovingly renewed their vows at the same church for their 10th Wedding Anniversary. Jeffrey worked many years for Dwight’s Automotive in Milton, Vt. He formed many long lasting relationships with customers. He was recently employed at the University of Vermont in Residential Life. Jeffrey was an avid New York Yankees fan. He enjoyed camping at Lake Carmi, fishing, helping others and most importantly time with his wife, children and family.

Jeffrey is survived by his wife, Amanda (Hemingway) Gauthier, his two daughters Mariah Gauthier and her partner Matthew Rowell of Highgate, Gabrielle Britton and her husband Christopher Britton of Jacksonville, North Carolina and his son Evan of St. Albans. His mother Sandy Newman and her husband Scott of Zephyr, Florida. His sisters Lyn Coupal and her husband Alan of Georgia, Vt., and Lori Gauthier of St. Albans. His in-laws James and Lynda Hemingway of Tucson, Arizona. His sister in-law Beth Hemingway and her partner Thomas Campbell of Sheldon. His brother in-law Christopher Hemingway and his wife Maura of St. Albans. His many nieces and nephews who he cherished like his own; Codie Gauthier and his wife Katie of Jacksonville, NC, Wade Costello of Milton, Vt., Kaylee Barrett and her partner Todd St. Pierre of Fairfield, Brandon Barrett and his wife Tiffany of Plattsburgh, NY, Christa Gagne and her husband Garret of St. Albans, Vt., Evie Blair Campbell of Sheldon and Cameryn and Kaigh Hemingway of St. Albans. His great nephews Karson Barrett and Declan Gagne. His great nieces Peyton and Emma St. Pierre. He was preceded in death by his father and his Uncle Conrad.

A Celebration of life service will be held at 6:00 p.m., Thursday, September 12 at the Northside Baptist Church, 1321 Fairfax Road, St. Albans, Vt. Memorials may be made in his memory to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Fund, 1009 Depot Street, Manchester Center, VT 05255.

Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.