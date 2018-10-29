ST. ALBANS – Jeannine Denise (Stanislas) Norcross Goodenough a lifelong area resident passed away Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, at the St. Albans Healthcare & Rehab Center.

Born Granby, Quebec on Dec. 12, 1929, she was the daughter of the late Kilda and Ida Rose (Brodeur) Stanislas. Jeannine was 88 years old.

Jeannine married Lawrence O. Norcross on July 5, 1952, he passed away on March 25, 1984. On May 23, 1987, she married Kenneth W. Goodenough who passed away on June 29, 2004.

Jeannine retired following 40+ years with the former Fonda Container Corporation. She was a communicant of Holy Angels Parish, where she was active with the bingo fundraiser, as well as with the former Our Lady of the Lake Parish bingo. She was a longtime member of the Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, Auxiliary, where she served as President and was a hospice volunteer with the Franklin County Home Health Agency.

Her greatest enjoyment was being with her family and was especially proud to cook for her family and friends. She was well known for her baked beans and during the holiday seasons she loved cooking and sharing her pork pies with her family.

Survivors include her children, Bruce Norcross and his wife, Janet, of Franklin, Joyce Swoyer and her husband, Harry, of Highgate and Brenda Boucher and her husband, Ronald, of Fairfax; her step-daughters, Debbie Alsop and her husband, Robert, of St. Albans and Judy Edwards and her husband, Douglas, of North Hero, as well as her grandchildren, Robert Swoyer, Christina Chase, Paul Norcross, Valerie Norcross, Douglas Edwards, Jr and Erica Newton and her great-grandchildren, Katie, Jenna, Brandon, Olivia, Mason, Kaia and Milo.

Jeannine is also survived by her brother, Norman Stanislas; sister, Doris Larose; sisters-in-law, Althea Norcross and Gloria Norcross and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and two husbands, Jeannine was pre-deceased by her grandson, Timothy Swoyer on Aug. 9, 1999, her infant sister, Hugette, sister, Yolande Garceau on July 6, 2007, and several brothers and sisters-in-law.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, from 11 a.m. to 12 Noon at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A funeral service will follow at Noon in the Heald Chapel with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy officiating. Interment will follow in the family lot in the St. Albans Bay Cemetery.

Those planning an expression of sympathy are asked to consider the Robert E. Glidden Post # 758, P.O. Box 802, St. Albans, Vermont 05478.

To send Jeannine’s family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to her on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.