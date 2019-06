ST. ALBANS – Jeannette Rita Cushing passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hour on Monday, June 17, 2019, from noon to 1 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street.

A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Heald Chapel with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy officiating with Interment following in the Binghamville Cemetery. Arrangements are by the Heald Funeral Home.