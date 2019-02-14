WINOOSKI/ST. ALBANS – Jeannette C. Bombardier, 86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019 at Birchwood Terrace in Burlington, Vt. after an eight-year struggle with Alzheimer’s Disease. She was a long-time resident of both St. Albans and Winooski, Vt. Jeannette was born on Sept.15, 1932 in Richford, Vt. to Fridolin and Eleanor (Choiniere) Cadieux.

She graduated from Mount St. Mary Academy in Burlington, Vt. in 1950, and from Fanny Allen Hospital School of Nursing in Winooski, Vt. in 1955 as a Registered Nurse. Jeannette enjoyed a long career in professional nursing at both Kerbs Memorial Hospital (now the Northwestern Medical Center) in St. Albans, Vt. and Fanny Allen Hospital (now part of the UVM Medical Center) in Winooski, Vt., retiring in 1997.

In addition to her parents, Jeannette was preceded in death by Charles Bombardier, her husband of 48 years and father of her children; brothers Bernard Cadieux, Phillip Cadieux and Roland Cadieux; and sister Theresa Lamothe. She is survived by her children, Gregory Bombardier (Janette) of Colchester, Vt.; Elizabeth Schmidt (Allen) of Englewood, Fla.; and Stephen Bombardier of Randolph, Vt.; grandchildren Matthew Bombardier (Danielle), Kirsten Bombardier (Kirk Benson), Brendan Sweeny and Andrew Sweeny; sister Margaret Iacobucci of South Windsor, Conn.; uncle Martial Choiniere (Clementine) of Pawtucket, R.I.; lifelong friend Virginia Parker (Flick) of Colchester, Vt.; and many nieces, nephews and their families.

The Bombardier family would like to extend a special thanks to Dr. Zail Berry and the nursing staff at Birchwood Terrace for the constant kindness and exceptional care provided to Jeannette throughout the past five years.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. in Holy Angels Church in St. Albans. The family will receive condolences at the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, 86 South Main St., St. Albans, from 9:30 until 10:30 a.m. Saturday. Interment will be held later this spring in the Bombardier family lot at Mount Calvary Cemetery in St. Albans, Vt.

Jeannette was fond of all animals, but she had a special affection for cats. For those wishing to honor Jeannette’s memory, please consider a contribution to Franklin County Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadows, St. Albans, Vt. 05478 or the Humane Society of Chittenden County, 142 Kindness Court, South Burlington, VT 05403. Arrangements are by the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home where online condolences and memories may be shared with her family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.

“Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I shall dwell in the house of the Lord forever.”

PSALM 23:6