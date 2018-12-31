SAINT ALBANS – Jeannette A. Bruley, after 100 wonderful years, joined her husband and daughter in eternal rest on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at the Holiday House in St. Albans.

She was born in Watertown, N.Y. on March 26, 1918 to the late Omer and Clarenda (Chausse) Bourgeois.

Jeannette defined the role of a homemaker, she was an excellent cook, housekeeper, gardener, and a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and great great grandmother. She was active in her community and belonged to several organizations including, Holy Angels Catholic Church, Ladies of St. Anne, American Legion and V.F.W. Auxiliaries, and the Red Hat Society. She volunteered at blood drives and rummage sales at Holy Angels and was also a Volunteer at Northwestern Medical Center for several years. Jeannette loved to be social, and to her, a stranger was just a friend she didn’t have a chance to meet yet.

She is survived by her children, O.W. “Bud” Bruley and wife Roberta “Bobbie” of St. Albans, and Carol Poquette of Essex Jct.; son-in-law, Jack Dodd of St. Albans; grandchildren, Jill Strawbridge and husband Geoff, Jason Bruley and wife Diane, Julie Berard and husband Dennis, Barbara Trousdale and husband Curtis, Scott Poquette and significant other Deb, Karen Groseclose and husband William, Craig Poquette and wife Alicia, and Erica Wiggins and husband Brian; great grandchildren, Reeves Strawbridge, Ethan Bruley, Grace Bruley, Brittany Riley and husband Matt, Anthony Poquette and wife Amanda, Nicholas Poquette and wife Alyssa, Courtney Poquette, Katrina Groseclose, Mikayla Groseclose, Gannon Poquette, Rogan Poquette, Emma Wiggins, James Wiggins, and Ashley St. Gelais, and her two children (Jeannette’s great great grandchildren), Brigham and Root Wishinski and their father Bruce; several nieces and nephews and her many friends at Heritage Lane. Besides her parents, Jeannette was predeceased by her husband, Wilson Bruley; their daughter, Susan Dodd; her son-in-law, Roger Poquette; and all eight of her siblings.

Jeannette’s family would like to thank the staff at Holiday House for the excellent care she received during her stay.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019 from 2-5 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

The Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 241 Lake St., St. Albans. Jeannette will be laid to rest with her husband in Jerusalem Cemetery in North Hero.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jeannette’s memory may be made to Holiday House – Resident Activity Fund, 642 Sheldon Road, St. Albans, VT 05478.

