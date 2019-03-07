ORLANDO, Fla. – Jeanne M. Reynolds, age 76, passed away on Sunday, February 24, 2019 at her home surrounded by family in Orlando, FL.

She was born in Highgate Springs on April 22, 1942, the daughter of the late Roland and Innabelle (Brier) Olds.

Jeanne worked as a real estate broker for many years. She loved to crochet and donated her creations to the homeless and nursing homes. Jeanne enjoyed playing golf, traveling, spending summers in Vermont, volunteering in her community, and most of all, spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jerald “Jerry” Reynolds of Orlando, FL; her daughter, Dawn Reynolds, her grandsons, Shaun, Richard, and Brandon Quinn; her granddaughter, Catherine Quinn; and 11 great-grandchildren. Jeanne was predeceased by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Friday, March 8, 2019 from 4-7 P.M. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Church of the Nativity, Canada St., Swanton. Interment will follow in Riverside Cemetery in Swanton.

For those who wish, contributions in Jeanne’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com