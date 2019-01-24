ST. ALBANS – Jeannette Rita Cushing, a lifelong area resident passed away Saturday, January 19, 2019, in Deland Florida.

Born in St. Albans on July 20, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Armand and Cecil (Beaulieu) Hatin. Jeannette was 81 years old.

On July 23, 1955, In Holy Angels Church, she married Leo G. Cushing, who pre-deceased her on December 31, 2001.

Jeannette was educated in St. Albans and operated a daycare for 20 years. She liked to go camping, farming, playing cards and reading, but she most enjoyed spending time with her family, especially her grandkids. For many years she spent her summers at Mountain View Campgrounds in Morrisville where she assisted in the day to day operation.

Survivors include her children, Michael Cushing and his longtime companion, Bonnie Clair, Dianne Cushing and Claire Cushing and her partner, Lynn Cushing, as well as her sister, Alice Baker.

Jeannette is also survived by her grandchildren, Krista, Hollie, Kattie, Chris, Cody, Matthew, Amber, Brian, Nicole and Lance and her great-grandchildren, Ryan, Peyton, Kaleb, James, Sienna, Alyssa, Dominck, Violet, Venessa and Theresa.

A funeral service will be held in the early summer at a time to be announced by the Heald Funeral Home. Interment will follow in the Binghamville Cemetery.

