Myleah Jean, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Eric Young and Mr. and Mrs. Herbie Clogston and Kyle Burton Hansen, son of Mr. and Mrs. Fred Snide and Mr. Ray Machia were united in marriage on Sept. 9, 2018.

The double ring ceremony was held at the VFW in St. Albans, Vt. with Helen Biggie officiating at the ceremony. Given in marriage by her Father and Step Father.

Both bride and groom graduated together from MVU.

Mr. and Mrs. Kyle Burton Hansen reside in St. Albans, Vt.