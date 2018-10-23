RICHFORD – Jean Guy Viens, age 84, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at Our Lady of the Meadows in Richford.

He was born on Sept. 10, 1934 in Sainte Brigide, Quebec, Canada. Jean Guy was one of ten children born to the late Alphonse and Marianne (Jette) Viens.

Jean Guy immigrated legally to the United States at the age of 17. With only a seventh grade education, Jean Guy became a successful farmer, community member, and provider for his family. He was a proud man, and he made sure everything he owned was in good repair and perfectly maintained. Jean Guy farmed for most of his life, but after retiring in 1987 he became a jack of all trades. He loved taking care of property, for himself, neighbors, and for the U.S. Customs border crossings. Jean Guy was an excellent provider to all his family, and after the passing of his wife, he was the primary care giver for his handicap son, Guy.

He is survived by his children, Michael Viens and his wife Mary of Berkshire, Diane Tracy and her husband Loren, and Guy Viens all of Fairfield; four grandchildren, Nicole Olmstead and her husband Nicholas, Gregory Tracy and his wife Erica, and Luc and John Viens; and two great grandchildren, Rowen and Riley. Besides his parents, Jean Guy was predeceased by his wife, Lillian Viens.

Jean Guy’s family would like to thank the staff at Our Lady of the Meadows for the tremendous care he received. They would also like to thank his neighbors, Norm and Ninfa Delorme and Norm and Huguette Marchessault for allowing Jean Guy to stay home for as long as possible.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 at 11 a.m. at All Saints Catholic Church, Main St., Richford. Interment will follow in All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in Jean Guy’s memory may be made to Age Well – Meals on Wheels, 76 Pearl St., Suite 201, Essex Jct., VT 05452.

