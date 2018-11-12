SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt., DAYTONA BEACH SHORES, Fla.- My beloved wife Jackie slipped away from my arms and most assuredly ascended to heaven on the warm starry evening of Nov. 7. She had been on life support for over two months following yet another open-heart surgery. It just doesn’t seem right that she never made it to her 70th birthday.

“What’s the worst thing that can happen

If they say my time is through?

Can they take away the love

Or the years I’ve shared with you?

What’s the worst thing that can happen

What’s the worst that they can do?

Threaten me with Heaven, it’s all they can do.

Threaten me with Heaven, if they want to.

Threaten me with Heaven, I believe that it’s true.

Threaten me with Heaven, I’ll be waiting for you.”

We had hopes in the beginning that she might recover, but as the weeks went by those hopes faded. Her death leaves an indescribable void in my life, and in the lives of her three children; Stacey, Stewart and Amanda.

She was a truly remarkable woman. She was a highly accomplished bridge player, a game she began playing at around 10 years old. She was closing in on 3,000 Masterpoints and was on everyone’s list of favorite partners. When she was in better health, she was a fixture at the Kwiniaska Golf Club in Shelburne. Jackie had countless friends and no enemies. To know her was to love her.

Upon retirement, Jackie and I moved to Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. We bought a condo, and Jackie oversaw renovations and interior decorating. I will always see her presence in every nook and cranny. And she’ll be with me for my nightly walks on the beach, dining at our favorite restaurants, and right beside me in our recliners, riding in the car, and in bed. Forever.

We also kept our home in South Burlington because Jackie insisted on spending summers there so she could keep connections with all her friends there, as well as be closer to her two daughters. We were married in the living room of that home almost 39 years ago.

Jackie was born on Jan. 7, 1949 in Proctor, Vt. the daughter of John and Beverly (Melen) Kuzyk. She is survived by her heartbroken husband, John, and three children: Stacey Hill and her husband Jon of Poultney, Vt.; Stewart Smith and his wife Jane of Minneapolis and Amanda Clohessy and her husband Colin of Middlebury. Also, grandchildren Lexi, Connor, Liam, Finn, Sophie, Eamonn and Seamus.

Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main Street, St. Albans.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday Nov. 16, at 11 a.m. at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 45 Fairfield Street, St. Albans with the Reverend Maurice J. Roy as celebrant. Interment will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.

To send the Kimel family a message of condolence or share a memory, kindly go to Jackie’s on-line guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.