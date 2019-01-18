The following birth announcements were published in the Jan. 18 version of the Messenger.

Connor William Boissonneault – a boy born on January 6, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brendon Jay Boissonneault and Kylie Rainville of Georgia.

Mason Dylan Charbonneau – a boy born on January 7, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center to Toby Thomas Charbonneau and Kelli Beth Shea of St. Albans.

Oakley Marie Laroche – a girl born on January 9, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center to Dylan Laroche and Kara Babcock of Swanton.

Penelope Jane Flanagan – a girl born on January 11, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center to Morgun Flanagan and Taylor Flanagan of St. Albans.

Kinley Nicole Roberts – a girl born on January 10, 2019 at Northwestern Medical Center to Edward Anthony Roberts and Dannielle Nicole Larson of St. Albans.