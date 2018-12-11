DERBY, Maine – Janet Stebbins Lumbra passed peacefully at her home on Dec. 9, 2018, surrounded by her loving family. She was adored by all. Janet was born Jan. 17, 1932, in Sheldon, Vt. to George and Stella Stebbins. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Reuben, sisters, Ryllis Severance and Lila Jones, and brother, George Stebbins.

Janet grew up on a dairy farm and knew all about milking the cows. Her love of animals came to evolve into a love for her own babies, grandbabies and great grandbabies. She loved and nurtured many during her 86 years in this world. After graduating from Ensoburg Falls High School, she chose to pursue a career in nursing. She earned her nursing diploma from Mary Fletcher School of Nursing. The hospital where she trained is now known as Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center. Her nursing skills continued to be practiced in her home life after marrying Reuben W. Lumbra. Janet and Reuben were blessed with a family of eight children and acquired the love of others along the way: Carrie Lumbra and partner, Robert Page of Milo; Lynn Ricker and husband, Robert of Lake View Plantation, Maine and Brooksville, Fla; Jaye Reid and husband, Shane of El Granada, California; Susan Saker and husband, Mohammad of North Yarmouth; Benny Lumbra and wife, Linda of Milo; Helen Bucci and partner, Bruce Giese of Campbell River, B.C.; Ruth Welch and husband, Jerry of Bowdoin; and Stephen Lumbra and wife, Andrea of Lincoln. Janet was blessed with 16 grandchildren: Robert Ade, David Ricker, Michael and Leon Reid, Ameerah and Zach Saker, Cristy Strout, Casey Noyes, Sara Giesbrecht, Calvin and Kyle Geise, Emily and Luke Welch, Matthew Ludden, Jillian and Brodie Lumbra. The 16 great-grandchildren that followed were precious gems to her; lighting up her life and bringing her smiles at unsuspected moments. She would especially want Aiya to share stories of all the days and ways she made life extra special for her Gigi.

Janet was a devoted mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. When she was able, she attended St. Paul’s church and engaged in Bible study; making sure the church was cleaned, often delegating the task to her children while she did housework at home. She always put the needs of others before her own needs. She found happiness in serving others. It was good for her soul.

She loved the outdoors. In quiet moments, joy was found observing the birds and squirrels at the feeder and the sunlight on the glint of fresh fallen snow. She was able to enjoy hiking and cross country skiing well into her 70’s. Janet and Reuben ventured to Europe together at age 75, traveling to Paris and Normandy, France and then on to Munich, Germany… like story book passengers on trains, planes and automobiles. It brings great comfort to her children to know they are sharing a seat together again.

In her later years, she became an avid Red Sox fan. She was truly a star in her own right with a very special fan base. It was always her cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren who knew how to hit a home run with her. They were the real players, who brought immeasurable joy into her life.

Janet was blessed with quite a team. Her steadfast caregivers sustained her through the loss of her soul mate, continuing to provide her with excellent care and unwavering companionship: Deborah Sirois, Mary Tinto, Joie Purdue, Jacqueline Wood, Sheryl Sevene, and Sheila Butler. Beacon Hospice sent in another angel, Pam Towers RN, to help drive the bus at the end with delicate care and compassionate understanding. Words cannot adequately express Janet’s gratitude. It is a peace that passes understanding.

A memorial mass will be celebrated,11 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 12, 2018, at Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, Milo, Maine, with Rev. Fr. Robert Lupo celebrant. There will be a Celebration of Life followed by a spring burial somewhere between the planting of the corn and the cutting of the hay. The family will make an announcement of the event for those who may wish to attend and share in the memories.

Janet would want others to remember her smile. Donations can be made to Operation Smile, 3641 Faculty Boulevard, Virginia Beach, VA 23453, which supports the costs for surgeries of infants born with cleft lip and palate. Messages of condolence and shared memories may be expressed at www.laryfuneralhome.com.