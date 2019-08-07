ST. ALBANS — Jane Victoria (Tardiff) Graham passed away peacefully on July 23, 2019, with her children and son-in-law by her side.

Jane was born on February 14, 1920, in Salem, Massachusetts to Victoria Marie (Gagnon) Tardiff and Zepherin Joseph Tardiff. Jane was the youngest of eight children, all have pre-deceased. Her siblings were Florence Tardiff, Ella Amor, Louis Tardiff, Leo Tardiff, Isabelle Morrill, Celia Mello and George Tardiff.

Jane married Purl Clayton Graham in 1944. They made their home in Danvers, Massachusetts and had three children. Purl pre-deceased her in 1960.

She is survived by her children, Thomas Graham of Farmington, N.H. (Dawn Carswell), Carol Graham Parker of St. Albans, (Gregory) and Cheryl Graham Price of Murfreesboro, Tenn. (David), as well as her five grandchildren, Jennifer Price, Jessica Parker, Erin Williams, Amanda Bates and Heather Jenkins and her ten great-grandchildren, Baylee, Ella, Addison, Parker, Aiden, Norah, Amelia, Carter, Noah and Maple.

Jane will be greatly missed by her family and friends. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.

The family would like to thank the staff at King’s Daughters Home for the loving care of Jane in her final years and Franklin County Home Health Hospice Team for their support in her final days.

If you would like to make a memorial contribution in Jane’s name, please make it to the King’s Daughters Home, 10 Rugg Street, St. Albans, VT 05478.

A graveside service will be held at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Salem, Mass., on September 16, 2019, at 10:00 AM.

Assisting Jane’s family is the Heald Funeral Home of St. Albans, where messages of condolence are welcome at her online guest book at www.healdfuneralhome.com.