The following birth announcements were published in the Feb. 1 edition of the Messenger.

Remy Alan Westfall – a boy born on Jan. 15 at the UVM Medical center to Ryan and Jessie Westfall of St. Albans.

Parker Dylan Leonard – a boy born on Jan. 22 at Northwestern Medical Center to Colby Marcus Leonard and Nicole (LaRose) Leonard of St. Albans.

Thomas Henry Doherty – a boy born on Jan. 23 at Northwestern Medical Center to Matthew J. Doherty and Cynthia C. Doherty of St. Albans.

Maddison Lynn Brassard – a girl born on Jan. 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Robert Brassard and Jennifer Quilliam Brassard of St. Albans.

Bixler Isadore Yandow – a boy born on Jan. 25 at Northwestern Medical Center to Brett M. Yandow and Lacosta D. St. Francis of Swanton.

Rosalie Ryan Gagné – a girl born on Jan. 26 at Northwestern Medical Center to Kyle Marcel Gagné and Harlie Palmer Gagné of Swanton.

Gabrielle Mae Ladieu – a girl born on Jan. 20 at Northwestern Medical Center to Duane Adam Ladieu and Ashley Wright of Richford.