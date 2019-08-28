BARRE/SWANTON – James P. Alger, age 38, passed away on Friday, August 23, 2019 at the UVM Medical Center in Burlington.

He was born in St. Albans on November 23, 1980 to Loyd Thompson & Rebecca Alger.

James was a proud flagger, dad and family guy. He adored his children and would do anything for them. He enjoyed watching Nascar, wrestling and Cowboys games. James also loved fishing, hunting and camping. Those that knew James will surely miss his laugh and big-hearted personality.

James is survived by his two daughters, Jamie Bascom-Alger, his fiancé, Krystle Bergeron and their daughter, Kaiya Alger-Bergeron, his parents; Loyd Thompson and Rebecca Alger, and her husband, Dean Deyette; sisters, Virginia Alger, and her companion, Joshua Banyea, Nicole Thompson, Amber Paquette; brothers, Nate Thompson and his wife, Hilary, and Chad Paquette; grandmother, Gladys Alger; Krystle’s family, Bonnie, Doug, Cynthia and Robert and their children, Cassandra and Duane and their child, Fran and Amber, and their child; special friends, Alberto “Boo-Boo” Martinez, and his companion, Kathleen Briggs, Justin Byrd, Jeff “Papi” Elliot; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. James was predeceased by his sister, Anna Alger; step mother, Ann Paquette-Morris; grandmother, Colleen Paquette; and grandfathers, Raymond Alger and Phillip “Big Daddy” J. Thompson.

James’s family would like to extend sincere gratitude to the Vermont State Police in New Haven, ECI, DHART helicopter services, UVM Medical Center, First responders and to his boss, Lisa Donahue and his coworkers at LPD Traffic Control Services.

Visitation will be held on Sunday at Kidder Memorial Home from 1:00 PM until the hour of the service.

A memorial service will be held on Sunday, September 1, 2019 at 3:00 PM at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family.

For those who wish, contributions in James’s memory can be made to The Foundation, American Traffic Safety Services Foundation, 15 Riverside Parkway, Fredericksburg, VA 22406-1077. Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com