ST. ALBANS- James (Jim) A. Brady passed away Tuesday evening, Sept. 4, with his loving family by his side. He was born in Burlington, Vt. on March 28, 1927, to Leon and Helen (Rich) Brady and was the youngest of five children. He enlisted in the Navy at age 18, where he proudly served his country in World War II. He was honorably discharged after his service and returned home to St. Albans, where he married Janet (Sally) Fisher on Feb. 12, 1952. Together, they raised two children, Betsy Brady (Christie) and Michael Brady. Sally predeceased Jim on Aug. 25, 1978.

On Dec. 29, 1980, Jim married Jeanne Pelkey and welcomed her four sons (Michael, Brian, Dean and Bruce Pelkey) into his family. Jim and Jeanne made their home on Maquam Shore in Swanton, Vt. Their lake home was the center of family gatherings, parties and memorable events for years to come. Jeanne Pelkey predeceased Jim on Aug. 13, 1999.

Jim was a pioneer in the Fire Sprinkler Industry and was a proud co-founder of Carpenter Sprinkler and Supply Company, in Colchester, Vt. He remained a highly respected and valued member of the Fire Sprinkler Industry throughout his lifetime and held membership with The American Fire Sprinkler Association. Upon his retirement, he continued to work in the sales industry, and spent many years with Moore Lincoln Mercury. Jim was also a proud member of the American Legion, Post #1.

Jim lived an incredible life filled with love and laughter. He loved his home on the lake and cherished the countless hours spent on his on his boat (The Sea Ray) with his children and grandchildren by his side. He enjoyed cruising the water stopping at the best fishing spots, only he knew about. If the sun was shining and the winds were low, he would pack a picnic lunch, and take his grandkids to what he called the “Sandy Spot,” where he would anchor in shallow water and watch his grandchildren swim and play for hours on end.

Deer camp was another great love of Jim’s life. Camp Carp in Grandville, Vt, is where he created some of his fondest memories, and built special relationships with all those in attendance. The memory of Jim and the times at Camp Carp will undoubtedly live on forever.

Nothing brought Jim more joy than being a Grandpa. He was Grandpa to 15 grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren, with one more expected to arrive in December. Jim loved nothing more than to spend time with his grandkids, whether it be on the boat, reading books in his chair or sharing a meal together at Burger King. He lived to see his grandchildren smile and his connection with each and every one of them was special and unique. He was arguably the best Grandpa in the entire world, and he frequently wore a shirt that declared him so.

Jim is survived by his devoted and loving daughter, Betsy (Brady) Christie and son in law, Tim of St. Albans, as well as his son and daughter in law, Michael and Cynthia Brady of Fairfield. Jim is also survived by his stepchildren and their spouses, Dean and Mary Pelkey, Brian and Lisa Pelkey and Bruce and Carolyn Pelkey, all of St. Albans. He is survived by his grandchildren, Ben Christie and wife, Haley of Grand Isle, Emily Norris (Christie) and husband, Nick of Sheldon, Katherine Christie of St. Albans, Andrew Christie and Paige Samson of St. Albans, Shannon Brady and Dustin Tanner of Fairfield, Hannah and Julia Pelkey of St. Albans, Meg, McKenna and Connor Pelkey of St. Albans, Alyx and Taylor Pelkey of St. Albans, Ian Pelkey of Milton and Brett Pelkey of Texas. Jim is also survived by three great-grandchildren, Hallie Robtoy, Violet Christie, and his namesake, Brady Norris. Jim is also survived by his nephew and his wife, Dick and Candace Brady of Swanton and nephew, Tom Brady of St. Albans, as well as many other nieces and nephews. He is survived by his sister in law, Anne Fisher, of St. Albans as well as his special friends, Alma Marquette and Dale Ford of St. Albans.

Jim was predeceased by his parents, siblings, wife Sally Fisher and Jeanne Pelkey both of St. Albans. Jim was also predeceased by stepson, Michael Pelkey of Florida.

His family will receive friends on Tuesday, Sept. 11, 2018, from noon to 3 p.m. at the American Legion Hall, 100 Parah Drive, St. Albans.

It was Jim’s request that funeral services and burial with military honors be private.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38150-9959 or Franklin County Humane Animal Rescue, 30 Sunset Meadow, St. Albans, VT 05478.

Assisting the Brady family is the Heald Funeral Home, where messages of condolence are welcome at www.healdfuneralhome.com.