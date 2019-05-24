BERKSHIRE – James H. Tipper, age 73, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 at the Northwestern Medical Center in St. Albans.

He was born in St. Albans on July 3, 1945, the son of the late Howard and Ellen (Domina) Tipper.

James grew up in Sheldon Springs, and after attending school in Sheldon, he joined the United States Army. He married Deborah (Couture) Tipper on September 20, 1969 and the two raised their family in Sheldon Springs and then Berkshire on the family farm. James was a lifetime member of the Enosburg American Legion Post #42 and Color Guard, and a member of the Elks Club #1566 in St. Albans. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, enjoyed golfing, sugaring at his home, and trips to the casino and to Fenway to watch his beloved Red Sox. Most of all, James cherished his family and the time he had with them, especially summers spent with his brother Bobby. James was known and loved by many due to his outgoing, friendly personality, and great sense of humor.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Deborah Tipper of Berkshire; children and their families, Becky Tipper and her significant other Ted Cantell of Sheldon Springs and their children Matthew, Alexys, and Dalton, and their grandson Liam, and Howard Tipper and his wife Chelsea of Berkshire and their children David and Hannah; siblings, Carole Paquette of Sheldon, Robert C. Tipper Sr. and his wife Rita of Enosburgh, and Diane Paquette of Sheldon; special brother-in-law, Michael Couture, and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, James was predeceased by his sisters, Barbara Machia, Patricia Tipper, and Jeanette Tipper.

Visitation for James will be held on Monday, May 13 from 4-7 p.m. at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Avenue, Enosburg.

A Memorial service will be held on Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in James’ memory may be made to Howie’s Benefit Fund, C/O Becky Tipper, P.O. Box 391, Sheldon Springs, VT 05485.

Condolences, photos and favorite memories may be shared through www.gossfs.com.