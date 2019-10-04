ST. ALBANS – James G. “Jim” Brouillette, 91, passed away on Tuesday evening, October 1, 2019, at the Homestead at Pillsbury with his 3 daughters at his side.

Jim was born August 3, 1928, in St. Albans, the son of Walter L. and Effie (Tapley) Brouillette. His marriage to Helen Languerand took place on June 6, 1953, at Holy Angels Parish in St. Albans. Mrs. Brouillette passed away on November 7, 2001.

Jim was a veteran of the US Army, serving as a M/Sgt. during the Korean Conflict from 1950 to 1952. He had attended the Army Leadership School at Ft. Dix, NJ. Jim was employed at Union Carbide in St. Albans for 38 years where he served as Human Resource Manager. Following his retirement, Jim partnered with his wife Helen to operate Kids Stuff. He also worked as a part time security guard at Wyeth in Georgia.

An active community member, Jim was a member of American Legion, Post # 1 where he served 2 terms as Commander, Robert Glidden Post # 758, VFW, the Knights of Columbus, a Northwestern Medical Center volunteer, Meals on Wheels volunteer, Kerbs Hospital Board of Directors, a board member of Franklin-Grand Isle Home Health and a trustee of the Vermont Veterans Home. He also served as a director of BC/BS of VT, BC/BS of VT & NH and two terms in the Vermont State House of Representatives.

Jim’s dedication to veterans’ groups was tireless. He served as the American Legion National Vice Commander from 1991-1992, on the Legion National Education Committee, as Chairperson of the Subcommittee on Children and Youth, Department Chair of the annual American Legion Ex-POW Banquet, on the Legion National Americanism Commission, was an honorary member of VT Chapter # 1 of Ex-POWs and served faithfully in the Legion and VFW Funeral Honor Guard.

Surviving are Jim’s daughters, Paula Brouillette and her husband , Kurt Eckert, Susan Walsh and her husband, Dan, and Mary Liscinsky and her husband, Rob; his grandchildren Eric Walsh, Hollie Walsh and her husband, Phil Bechard, Jenna Walsh, Dan Brouillette, Brandon Brouillette, Anthony Liscinsky and Dominic Liscinsky and great grandchildren Isaac Walsh, Connor Walsh, Cayden Walsh and Calvin Brouillette. Also surviving are his in -laws, Richard and Carmen Setlakwe, and Evelyn Helvey, Andre and Cecile Languerand, Rene and Deedee Languerand and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Jim was predeceased by his parents , brothers, Harold and Floyd Butler and Walter Brouillette , a sister Laura Longway , brother-in-law, Jerry Helvey, sister-in-law, Jeanne (Pelkey) Brady and her first husband, Harold “Sonny” Pelkey, James Brady and brother-in-law, John Languerand.

The Liturgy of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, October 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 246 Lake St. in St. Albans with Rev. Kevin Chalifoux officiating. Prayers of committal and interment with military honors will follow at Mt. Calvary Cemetery.

Friends and relatives are invited to attend calling hours at the Heald Funeral Home, 87 South Main St. in St. Albans on Thursday, October 10 from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

Jim’s family would like to express their gratitude to The Homestead staff for their amazing support and care for the period of time he resided there.

Should friends desire, gifts in Jim’s memory may be made to American Legion – Children’s Miracle Network, 4525 South 2300 East, Salt Lake City, UT 84117 or the VT Division – American Cancer Society, 45 Swift St., South Burlington, VT 05403.

To share a memory or send a message of condolence to Jim’s family, please visit www.healdfuneralhome.com.