HIGHGATE – James B. Crown, age 84, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at the St. Albans Health and Rehab Center.

He was born in North Ryegate on Oct. 11, 1933 to the late Harry and Olive (Metcalf) Crown.

James graduated from Groton High School in 1952. After graduation, he worked at Senator French’s farm for a short time before starting his career in the animal feed business. He worked for several different feed businesses throughout his life. James was a devout Christian. He was a leader of the Christian Service Brigade in the Groton Baptist Church, a leader of Awana Youth Ministries in the Union Baptist Church in St. Johnsbury and an Elder of the Swanton Christian Church. James was a very active member of all churches for many years. His favorite hobbies included camping, fishing, riding his bike, and joking around. James had a great sense of humor that will be missed by everyone who knew him.

He is survived by his children, Bruce Crown and his wife Debbie, and Anthony Crown all of Landrum, S.C.; his grandchildren, Jordan, Casey, Austin, Bayley, Colby, Carli and Shaylynn; a sister, Ruth Wilson of Groton; and several nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, James was predeceased by his brothers, Wendall, John, Merle and Lyman Crown.

Visitation will be held on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018 from 5-8 p.m. at Kidder Memorial Home, 89 Grand Ave., Swanton.

A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018 at 11 a.m. at Swanton Christian Church, Academy St., Swanton. Interment will be on Wednesday, Sept. 26, 2018 at 11 a.m. in the Groton Village Cemetery.

For those who wish, contributions in James’ memory may be made to the Swanton Christian Church, 10 Farrar St., Swanton, VT 05488.

