FAIRFIELD- James Anthony Branon age 52 passed away peacefully on Dec. 7, 2018 at Starr Farm Nursing home in Burlington, Vermont. Jamie was the son of the late Charles R Branon and the late Barbara (Ryan) Branon. Jamie was a lifelong resident of Fairfield.

Jamie graduated from Bellows Free Academy in 1988. He worked at Pie-n-Sky from 1992-2006. Jamie loved working at Pie-n-Sky and made many good friends there. He faithfully enjoyed a slice of pizza and a diet coke each day at the end of his shift. He loved his job as much as he loved pizza.

Jamie was an amazing athlete and a fierce competitor. He participated in Special Olympics for many years. Jamie brought home countless medals over the years. He celebrated his victory medals each time like it was the first time he received one. He loved going to Special Olympics at UVM for the weekend and took great joy in riding the bus with his friends.

Jamie was a member of a Peer Support group where he learned to use his voice. “I am Jamie Branon and I stand up for myself and I voted”. Jamie was also a member of Dukes Fitness Center for many years where he worked out daily. He was Mr. Popular at the gym and was well known and loved by all members. He made working out fun for everyone there.

Survivors include his brother Phil and his wife Melanie of Los Gatos California, brother Steve and his wife Debby of Fairfield, sister Cathy and her husband Mo of New York City, Maureen of Fairfield, Joan and her husband Dan of Fairfield, Damian and his wife Stephanie of Fairfield, Claire and her husband Turk of Swanton, and Raymond of Shelburne. He is also survived by a very special Aunt Margaret Ryan whom he loved dearly. Jamie is also survived by many nieces and nephews whom he absolutely adored and took great pride in being an uncle.

In addition to his parents Jamie was pre-deceased by his sister Barbie and his brother Rick.

A mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at 12 at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, 116 Church Street, Fairfield with the Reverend William P. Giroux as celebrant. Interment will take place at a later date.

Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Friday Dec. 14, 2018 from 4-7 p.m. at the Brady & Levesque Funeral home, 86 South Main Street in St. Albans, VT.

Should friends desire gifts in Jamie’s memory may be made to Silver Towers Camp, c/o of Joe Montcalm, P, O Box 416 St. Albans Bay VT. 05481. Arrangements are entrusted to the Brady & Levesque Funeral Home, where online condolences and memories may be shared with his family and friends at: www.bradyandlevesque.com.