Morgan Karmel Jackson, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Geoff Jackson of Enosburg Falls, Vt., and Michael Bryan Neve, son of Mr. and Mrs. Bryan Neve of Durham, N.C were married on July 7, 2018.

The ceremony was held at Franklin United Church in Franklin, Vt. with Pastor Jason McConnell officiating at the Ceremony.

Given in marriage by her parents, the bride was attended by her sisters, Jessica and Natalie Jackson as maids of honor with Patricia Funk, Chelsey Legacy, Anna Leonard and Tayla Brown as bridesmaids. Flower girl was Madelyn Daly.

The best man was brother of the groom, David Neve. Benjamin Jackson, Josh Aebischer, Mark Luke, Brian McGrath and Jason Brown served as ushers. Ryan Medio was ring bearer.

Readers of scripture were Bryan Neve and Taylor Gagne.

The bride graduated from Wake Forest School of Medicine and is a physician assistant. She works at the Comprehensive Cancer Center at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston Salem, N.C.

Mr. Neve has a Bachelor’s Degree of Business Administration from Appalachian State University and is a Certified Public Accountant. He is the Controller at Sunshine Beverages in Winston Salem, N.C.

The couple spent their honeymoon in Saint Lucia and now reside in Winston Salem, N.C.