MILTON – The Yellow jackets downed visiting Enosburg 67-50 in Milton on Friday evening.
Milton opened the game with a 16 – 0 advantage after the first quarter and extended the lead to 44 – 21 by the half.
Kyle Brown of Milton, scored 18 of his game high 23 points in the first half.
“Tonight was a great display of how well our team can play defense. Holding Enosburg scoreless in the first quarter,” said Milton coach Chris Brown.
Enosburg responded, putting up 21 points in the second quarter, but Milton answered with 28, leaving the half with a 13 point advantage.
Kyle Brown led Milton with 23 points and 8 rebounds. Brandon Dallas Jr. had 12 points, and Mike McNeil had 10.
Enosburg was led by Ethan Williams with 14 points and Aiden Kelly had eight.