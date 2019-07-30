HIGHGATE — Isabelle passed away after a lingering illness on July 23, 2019 with her loving family by her side. She was born on May 30, 1932 in Highgate Center, VT daughter of Marie-Reine (Poulin) and J. Amedee Tremblay. She was a graduate of St. Anne’s Academy.

In May of 1951 Isie married her high school sweetheart Philippe (Phil) La Rocque. They raised their young family of five in Sheldon Springs, until he was taken from them in a tragic accident in Aug. of 1963.

Isie moved to CT and after 20+ years relocated to FL. She enjoyed watching classic movies, building crossword puzzles, and word search as well as listening and dancing to music of the 40’s and early 50’s.

Isie leaves her son Michael La Rocque and his wife Jan, Colette Anderson, Celeste Krenicki, son Marc La Rocque, and son Alan La Rocque and his wife Corey. She also leaves seven grandchlldren, eight great grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Isie is also survived by her sister Evangeline La Rocque and sister-in-law Madeleine Tremblay and many nieces and nephews She was predeceased by her parents Amedee and Marie-Reine Tremblay, her brother Antonio (Tony), her sister Norma (Le Blanc), and her brother Joscelin (Joe). She was also predeceased by her husband Philippe La Rocque, a grandson Brian Krenicki, as well as her husband Bruce Junod, sister-in-law Charlotte (Geno) Tremblay, and brothers -in-law Andrew (Andy) Le Blanc, Peter Malaney, and Gary La Rocque.

A private graveside service will be held at the family’s lot in Highgate Center. A contribution in Isie’s memory can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital.