Alex Lehning, the director of the Saint Albans Museum, is currently writing a history of the Grateful Dead concerts at the Franklin County Airport in Highgate, VT. They represented both a cultural and economic moment for our community, as well as controversy.

Positive memories, negative impressions, and everything in between – if you attended, were impacted, or have a story to share from the shows (June 15, 1995 & June 13, 1994), please contact Alex at (802) 527-7933 or museum@stamuseum.org . Alex is also collecting artifacts (ticket stubs, t-shirts, buttons, news articles), images, and other memorabilia from the concerts.

Tell SAM how you experienced the “long, strange trip” in 1994 and 1995 – we look forward to hearing from you!