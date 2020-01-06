On March 3, Town residents can vote to change the Town Selectboard members to be three from the Village and three from the TOV.
A petition to change the Town Charter was submitted on December 18th. The proposed change, in bold, is:
“CHAPTER 2. OFFICERS Section 202. Selectmen – Number, Terms of Office, Election
(a) There shall be a board of selectmen consisting of six members.
(d) All selectmen shall be elected by ward: three from inside the Village of Essex Junction; three from outside the Village.”
Two public hearings have been scheduled on Jan. 27 and Feb. 3 at 7 p.m. at the Essex High School as part of the Selectboard meetings on those dates.
Considering that a new charter is currently being conceived for a merged town with a different representation model – why did 1000+ Town citizens feel it necessary to petition this question be placed on the March ballot?
At-Large representation is not working. Despite best intentions, Selectboard members know and naturally promote positions that benefit those in close proximity. Those they see every day. How can each of five people understand where all of 22,000 people stand on issues, especially when those people have very diverse lifestyles? Essex Town is comprised of a downtown, suburbs and rural areas, and their inhabitants’ needs vary greatly. From farmer to apartment dweller, from condo owner to maple sugar maker.
District-based representation would allow members to be responsive to a smaller number of constituents whose needs they better understand.
The other aspect of this charter change is evenness. Even-numbered boards are proving their worth in such companies as Apple and Facebook. With an even‐numbered board, split evenly between districts, more deliberation, fact‐checking, and negotiations should occur and produce better outcomes, especially on contentious issues—should Essex ever face one!
I urge you to Vote Yes! For 3 from the Village and 3 from the TOV on 3/3. To learn more, please come to the public hearings, ask and listen.
Ken Signorello