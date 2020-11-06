Circles of Support and Accountability is a Restorative Justice model for growing safer communities, preventing harm from occurring, and building relationship instead of isolation. Our COSA program builds a small circle of volunteers around a Core Member- one person returning to our community from prison. This circle meets for a year, building relationships, offering support, and holding each other accountable. We laugh, we get to know each other, we share our stories. Our aim is to build stronger communities by reducing future harm and supporting people in staying out of prison and meeting their goals.
Volunteer opportunities
FGIRJC is looking for community members who are ready to take an active role in building relationships with neighbors for mutual support and safety. You don’t need any qualifications other than a desire to create healthier and more connected communities. Join us!
Each circle meets one hour a week, with room for additional one-on-one time. We currently have a Core Member waiting for his COSA to start, and only need two more volunteers to make it happen. Our meetings have been primarily online during the pandemic, but we will be carefully moving to in-person meetings in the future.
Contact information
Please reach out to Lee at 752-7030 or lee@fgirjc.org if you have an interest in volunteering or if you have any further questions.
Our website is https://www.fgirjc.org/ and we are one Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/fgirjc.stalbansvt/. If you want to see what a COSA actually looks like, check out the Coming Home documentary, at: https://humanservices.vermont.gov/highlighting-promising-practice/circles-support-and-accountability-cosa-and-restorative-justice
