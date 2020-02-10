If you are unable to cast your vote on Election Day, you may vote by early /absentee ballot starting Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020.
Ways to request an early/absentee ballot:
· Request the ballot through the State of Vermont, “My Voter Page”, https://mvp.sec.state.vt.us/, where you can log into your personal voting page and request an early/absentee ballot be sent via US mail.
· The Town Clerk’s Office will have early/absentee voting available in the office during regular business hours, Monday to Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., until March 2 at 4:30 p.m. There will be voting booths available for your use.
· You may request an absentee ballot by telephone to 802-264-5520 and it will be sent via US mail.
Please be sure to allow enough time for mail transit; the Clerks are not responsible for delayed or misdirected mail. For more information about Town Meeting go to the Town Clerk’s Election and Voter Information webpage, http://colchestervt.gov/325/Elections-and-Voter-Information