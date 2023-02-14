Last week was a busy week for the BFA Alpine team. We kicked off the week at Bromley Ski Area for the Slalom Eastern Qualifier race. This race was separate from our normal season and only included about 40 of the best racers from each gender. Every racer got three runs, and each run was an individual race.
The overall results of this race determine who gets to race on the Vermont State team in the Eastern Regional races later this year. I won't go over every result from all three races that day, but Molly MacKenzie finished her best race in 19th place, Maya Frost finished her best race in 29th, and I finished my best race in 13th. Making the State team this year was never a goal of mine, but seeing how close I was in this race has me psyched for next year. Overall the snow surface was amazingly grippy, the vibes were great, and the courses were insanely challenging, which made for a fabulous day with valuable lessons to be learned. Congratulations to Blythe Fitch-O' Leary, a fellow skier competing as an independent with Rice, as well as Rice skier Taylor Moulton on making the Eastern Team. It's so awesome to have such talented skiers to learn from, and I couldn't be happier for them.
After a brief catchup day at school, we were back the following night training Giant Slalom in preparation for a race on Wednesday, Feb. 8. Wednesday morning, we found ourselves inspecting a course on the most slippery snow I have ever skied. Literally, nobody could get a grip on the pitch of Snakebite.
After sliding to the bottom, I looked up to see every single racer and coach, who all have the sharpest skis possible, sliding straight past four GS gates. After inspection, the decision was made to move the start below the slippery pitch. Not all were happy about this (myself included), but the ability to be adaptable is one of the great skills we learn in this sport.
Because the timing system had to be moved, this resulted in what ended up being about an hour delay. We spent our time benching out the slope with our avalanche shovel to have a flat area to clip skiers in on. However, this escalated quickly. We built some high-quality benches and thrones on the steep slope. One team even built a pretty impressive snow fort in the woods.
Once we finally got racing, the course was a little bit over 30 seconds long for most, which didn't leave much time to find a rhythm. By the end of the second run, Molly MacKenzie finished 36th, Maya Frost finished 23rd, and I snuck in another top 10, placing 10th.
All things considered, we skied well. Also, congratulations to fellow Rice skier Kevin Mcneil who bettered me by 0.09 seconds over the two runs skiing into 8th. These results are out of a field of 56 girls and 78 boys.
Finally, one of the most fun parts of the day was the free skiing afterward. Most skiers leave with their bus after the race, but because we race as independents, we get to ski. After the race, I took a free run with my coach over to the award ceremony, collected my award, and went straight over to the lift. Maya, Molly, and myself all free-skied. I had a bunch of fun runs with my family, coach Kaite Cutting, and some Rice skiers. We skied till the last chair, and while unbooting, we were already looking forward to training the following night.
