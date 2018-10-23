BERKSHIRE – Hugh “Hughie” Johnson, age 65, passed away Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018 at his home in Berkshire.

He was born May 11, 1953 in St. Albans to the late Cortes and Beatrice (Wiles) Johnson.

Hughie grew up in Berkshire Center. He worked on his family farm and Johnson & Son Sawmill. Hughie was a jack of all trades, from carpentry to painting, his craftsmanship was unmatched. He had a talent for thinking outside of the box. Hughie spent time as a volunteer for the Berkshire Fire Department. He enjoyed many things, including demolition derbies, trips to Mexico, and most of all spending time with family and friends. For the many, many people who knew Hughie, he was known for his generosity, his kind heart, his strength, and his willingness to help others. It is fair to say his goal in life was to make others happy and spread his memorable smile.

He is survived by his sister, Judy Perkins and her husband Allen of Johnson; his brother-in-law, Larry Longway of California; his nieces, Michelle Demag and her husband Michael Jr. of Berkshire, and Desiree Ryea and her husband James of California; his nephews, Hugh Perkins and his wife Heather of Johnson, Jeremey Perkins of Morrisville, and Tayo Perkins of Johnson, several beloved great nieces and nephews; and his specials friends, Guy Demag and his wife Mary of Franklin and, Daniel Lussier and his wife Susan of Sheldon. Besides his parents, Hughie was predeceased by his wife, Cheryl (Toby) Johnson; and his sister, Sandra Longway.

