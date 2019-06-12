BERKSHIRE – Howard “Howie” Tipper, age 48, passed away after a courageous battle with cancer on Monday, June 10, 2019 at his home in Berkshire.

He was born in St. Albans on February 22, 1971 the son of Deborah (Couture) Tipper and the late James Tipper who predeceased him on May 7, 2019.

Howie grew up in Sheldon Springs, went to Sheldon Elementary School and graduated from Enosburg Falls High School in 1990. After graduation Howie joined the Army, served in the National Guard, and was a proud lifetime member of the American Legion, Post #42, in Enosburg Falls. He spent many of his younger years working on Pat Howrigan’s Farm, and the last 17 years at Vermont Precision Tools where he worked throughout his treatments. Howie had a tremendous work ethic and could rarely be found sitting still. He enjoyed spending time outside hunting, fishing, sugaring and cutting wood. Howie also liked to tinker in his garage and compete in the annual pontoon boat races at Lake Carmi. Most of all, Howie loved making people smile and had a knack for telling it like it is while lighting up a room with laughter.

He is survived by his wife, Chelsea Tipper; children, David and Hannah; mother, Deborah Tipper all of Berkshire; sister and her family, Becky Tipper and her significant other Ted Cantell of Sheldon Springs and their children Matthew, Alexys, and Dalton, and their grandson Liam “Pete”; father-in-law, Herb Button of Franklin; his special friend and cousin, Kevin Gibson of Franklin; and his four-legged companions, Pepé, and Festis. Besides his father James Tipper, Howie was predeceased by his mother-in-law, Kathleen M. (Garey) Button.

Howie’s family would like to thank the Oncology Department at the UVM Medical Center, especially Dr. Farrah Khan, for the excellent care he received.

Visitation will be held Monday, June 17, 2019 from 9 a.m. until the hour of the service at Spears Funeral Home, 96 Dickinson Ave., Enosburg Falls.



A memorial service will be held on Monday at 11 a.m. at Spears Funeral Home.



In lieu of flowers, contributions in Howie’s memory may be made to Franklin County Home Health Agency, Hospice Program, 3 Home Health Cir #1, St Albans City, VT 05478 and/or Green Mountain Conservation Camp Endowment Fund, Vermont Fish & Wildlife, 1 National Life Drive, Floor 1 Dewey, Montpelier, VT 05620.





