I’d been planning to return to hike Catamount Mountain in New York’s Adirondack Mountains when the snow melted, but an unlikely circumstance really motivated me to get back to the rugged little mountain in the Taylor Pond Wild Forest.
How about tongue and groove pine? In late-March our upstairs bathtub fittings leaked, and by the time we realized it, the sheetrock in the living room ceiling was destroyed. We decided to replace it with tongue and groove pine; after making several unsuccessful calls to local suppliers, we found Maicus Building Supply in Ausable Forks, NY, who had just what we needed.
Showers gave way to sunny skies the day we drove to get the wood, and when we were five minutes from our destination, I realized just how close we were to the Catamount Trailhead. I decided right then, I’d be back within a month to re-hike the peak I’d enjoyed so much the year before.
I was good on my intention and returned to hike Catamount. There was one warm, sunny day in the last week of April, and I grabbed my blue trail shoes and headed to New York to hike Catamount. It’s a perfect spring hike because it’s rocky and ledgy and the snow and ice melt quickly with the warm sunny exposure on the trail.
Once the blue shoes are out, it’s officially spring. While I love winter hiking, there’s a lot of joy in shedding layers and breaking out my trail shoes. Their bright blue color is synonymous with long days and warm weather adventures.
The Catamount Trail is a study in contrasts. The trail begins as a gentle walk through an open forest. The easy grade gives way to a steep, rock-strewn trail, and the last third opens up to rock scrambles and open slabs. There’s even a narrow rock chimney that adds a fun challenge.
Hello, Northwood! About halfway up the mountain, just as the trail grew more steep, I ran into the Northwood School’s Outing Club; I’d seen their bus in the parking lot and figured I’d catch up to them eventually.
They kindly let me pass, and as I scrambled through the rock chimney, I listened to their laughter as they talked about how they planned to navigate the obstacle. They even let me take a short video of their ascent for the Outdoors with Ruthie video that accompanies this article online.
Once out of the trees, the true beauty of the day emerged. From the open ledges, I could see Whiteface mountain, bathed in warm sunshine. On the summit, I enjoyed views of Taylor Pond, and in the valley, poplars showed off their new leaves–neon green patches against a backdrop of brown. And it just felt so good to be outside in short sleeves.
That ceiling brought the outside in. The new ceiling was installed in the living room this past week, and when I was doing my evening stretch on Thursday, my eyes were drawn to the knots and variety of shading in the wood…and I could smell that warm pine scent from the Adirondacks. It’s nice to bring the outside in.
