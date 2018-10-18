Felisha Leffler

Republican

I am running for office because I strongly believe that Enosburgh and Montgomery deserve a representative that will genuinely listen to them and stand for the issues and concerns of their constituents.

I am running because I have a passion for good governance and my home. I am a college graduate with a Bachelor’s degree in government. I have worked on several campaigns in various roles to help other leaders get elected. I have written and reviewed policy proposals both for the immediate purpose they will serve, as well as analyzing for the long-term effects and often unintended consequences. I see challenges facing our state, and I know that I am currently in the right circumstances to put myself forward as an advocate for a safer, more affordable Vermont. If you’d like to know more than 150 words about me, please visit felishaleffler.com or call 782-9084.