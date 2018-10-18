Kelly Cummings

Democrat

I am running for State Representative because I believe the time has come to start thinking in new ways that are inclusive and provide all Vermonters the opportunity to succeed. For example: I support economic growth that can sustain both business AND working families. It is important there is a balance so both can prosper.

We are living in a time of great imbalance and inequality that is creating undue burden and stress upon the working families of our communities. When you have to struggle everyday just to keep your head above water you know it’s time for new ideas.

I will be a good legislator because first off, I’m a mom. Moms are well qualified to do many different jobs and all at the same time! I’ve been involved in politics for fifteen years as a citizen advocate, spending countless hours in committee rooms and talking with legislators.