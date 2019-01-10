MONTPELIER – The Vermont Legislature welcomed the start of the 2019-2020 legislative session on Wednesday with the swearing in of the Statehouse’s largest freshman class in decades, including four new representatives and one new senator from Franklin County.

Franklin County Representatives Casey Toof (R – St. Albans), Charen Fegard (D – Berkshire), James Gregoire (R – Fairfield) and Felisha Leffler (R – Enosburgh) were among the House of Representatives’ roughly 40 new representatives.

In the Vermont Senate, Sen. Corey Parent (R – Franklin), one of a only a handful of new senators, was sworn in to fill in the seat previously held by Carolyn Branagan (R – Franklin).

