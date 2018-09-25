ST. ALBANS CITY — Candidates for House districts Franklin 3-1 and 3-2, which respectively focus on St. Albans City and Town, dissented on several issues at a public forum Monday night.

Kate Larose and Mike McCarthy are running to represent Franklin 3-1 as Democrats. Larose directs a financial planning program for the Champlain Valley Office of Economic Opportunity. McCarthy is a solar project consultant for SunCommon. He represented Franklin 3-1 for one term in 2013-2014.

Jim Fitzgerald and Casey Toof are running to represent Franklin 3-1 as Republicans. Fitzgerald represented Franklin 3-1 as a Democrat from 2006-2008. Toof operates a private consulting firm, Toof Consulting, and is a former member of the Messenger’s sales staff.

Lynn Dickinson currently represents Franklin 3-2 as a Republican, and is running for re-election in the district. David McWilliams is running as an independent in the same district.

Each candidate was supposed to receive the night’s questions ahead of time. McWilliams said he did not, that the forum’s moderators didn’t know he was running until he called them himself, and Fitzgerald said he mistakenly received the Senate candidates’ questions.

The candidates mainly disagreed about Vermont’s recent gun legislation.

McWilliams seemed entirely against the new laws. He said he has “at least three or four guns,” and “if we’re going to take away the guns in the State of Vermont, there’s going to be a revolution.” He attributed gun violence to failures in the court system.

Toof said he agreed and disagreed with components of the legislation, but said that with two small children of his own, he has a “real concern” for school safety.

Dickinson said she felt S.221, the law allowing the removal of firearms from alleged domestic abusers or suicidal individuals, with court approval, was one of the most important bills the legislature passed last session.

Fitzgerald, on the other hand, said gun laws don’t work. He cited Chicago, Ill., which he said has some of the country’s most stringent firearm laws, but still sees dozens of homicides every week. Fitzgerald suggested improving school security measures instead. He did say he felt Gov. Phil Scott and the legislature “thought they were doing the right thing, and, in some cases, maybe they were.”

Larose criticized Fitgerald’s Chicago example. She said she imagined the Chicago police arrested as many drunk drivers for DUI as there were homicides. Drinking and driving is illegal, she said, and people still do it, but its illegality is a strong deterrent.

To read the full story pick up a copy Tuesday’s Messenger or subscribe to our digital edition.