McWilliams:

It was good for small schools with about 50 kids, when it its came into effect in Vermont. It was supposed to decrease our percent in our tax rate for the next several years. Than as you have seen in the Vermont education department in Montpelier, has now told the taxpayers your education rates are going up in Vermont.

The city and Town of St. Albans and Fairfield are in a district now, so for example if the town of Fairfield has $20 million in debt owed who will pick up that debt from that school. Guess what the district will pay for that debt and that means the town and city will help to pay off the bills owed by Town of Fairfield.

If the voters vote not to be in any merger with others schools then they should do what the taxpayers voted for and not get into district. Act 46 wants all schools to do at the wishes of the Vermont education board and not putting money behind to pay for all increase in our taxes in Franklin County.

The last thing is we are losing local control of our schools in Franklin County to our State of Vermont.