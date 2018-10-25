Fitzgerald:

I have a question where did the number $ 15.00 per hour come from? Maybe it should be$ 25.00 per hour or $ 7.00 per hour, who knows what would be fair to both the employer and to the employee. That is exactly the problem whenever you bring the government into these kind of matters. I assure you that no member of the legislature could tell you how they reach the conclusion to set the rate at any amount. Maybe it is because Bernie Sanders says it should be $ 15.00 per hour. I believe our Vermont employers are for the most part fair and reasonable, they know what their business can afford and they know what each position is worth in terms of salaries. There are of course exceptions to this and that is one of the reasons the government got involved in these matters in the first place. No, I am not in support of blindly raising the minimum wage to $ 15.00 per hour chiefly because I am not sure that is the right amount, where is the evidence?