Marianna Gamache:

Republican

I am running for State Representative of Swanton and Sheldon. It is my desire to continue to serve my community.

As a Legislator, I consider what is in the best interests of ALL my constituents, as well as all Vermonters. I am mindful that my constituents are folks from different philosophical and political stripes. My voting decisions effect all their lives. Some issues like taxes, education and quality of life, effect them in profound ways.

Four years ago, I had no legislative record. Now, I have one that I am very proud of. I encourage you, my constituents, to review and judge my voting record and to vote to return me to Montpelier, so that I may continue serving you.