Carl Rosenquist

Republican

I am running again to continue our efforts to control budget expenditures and uphold our Constitution. I am also concerned with our business climate. We need to foster a climate which will create good paying jobs in order to keep our young people here. I have also been working with several groups to identify the needs and resources for safe, affordable daycare. We also need to strengthen our efforts for clean water in lakes and streams, help those who are afflicted with addictions and keep local control of our schools and school choice.

I have worked the majority of my career in executive management in the food manufacturing sector. I have served on various town, county and state boards and feel my experience is valuable in making decisions to help our community grow and flourish. I am a Vietnam veteran and afterward served in the USAR for 25 years, retiring as a LTC.

I look forward to serving you in the future.