Mary Beerworth

Republican

It is time for Fairfax residents and voters to be represented in Montpelier by someone who will listen to their genuine concerns, and who pledges to be transparent and accountable on important roll call votes.

With over 20 years of experience with public policy and having advocated for legislation that would strengthen families, I am familiar with the legislative process.

Franklin County Republicans are organizing to lead a statewide effort to launch an affordability campaign in order to get our State back on the right fiscal track – to not only keep government budgets in line, but to ultimately win tax cuts for hard working, over-burdened Vermonters. I want to be part of the team that gets that done.

I am honored that an energized Fairfax Republican Town Committee has faith in my abilities and that they have encouraged me to seek this office.