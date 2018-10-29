Linda Collins

Independent

I am running for Representative because I have been involved in community service and town government for years. I am the chair of the Richford Selectboard, which I’ve been for 10 years, making me familiar with municipal laws and parliamentary procedure.

I am a member of the NOTCH Board of Trustees and have seen the growth of the medical center from one small building in Richford, to six clinics, two dental practices and a pharmacy, making me aware of health issues and affordable care in Franklin County.

As a high school English teacher for 30 years at Enosburg Falls High School, I have taught approximately 3,000 students. I am aware of the problems and possibilities for young people. I am very interested in education and the right of the voters to decide what is best for their towns and districts, as well as affordability for students who want further training after high school.

I think people who know me would agree that if I start a project I finish it.