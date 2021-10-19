ENOSBURG - The Enosburg High School Hornets girls soccer team hosted the Craftsbury Chargers on Tuesday afternoon, earning a 5-1 win in the annual cancer awareness Pink Game.
Maegan Oliver was the first Hornet to get on the board and the first of three players to score their first varsity goal. Craftsbury sailed a shot off the post midway through the first half, but Enosburg's Haylee Salter was next to score, also notching her first varsity goal.
Craftsbury broke through Hornet defenders to score at 21:44, but Hannah Salter cleared the Craftsbury keeper for the Hornets' third goal. The goal was Hannah's first varsity goal.
Gabby Spaulding scored Enosburg's fourth goal on a 20-yard kick with ten minutes remaining in the half. Emily Adams got in on the action, scoring the Hornets' final goal in the second half.
Maegan Oliver and Hannah and Haylee Slater spoke of their first varsity goals.
"I thought someone might jump up and head it into the goal, but it just grazed into the back," said Oliver.
Haylee was the first of the Salter sisters to score on Tuesday. "It took me a minute to believe what happened. I couldn't stop smiling!"
Hannah had extra motivation after Haylee's goal. "After Haylee scored, I wanted it more."
Hornet coach Renee Pattee was glad to see the work in practice pay off so quickly.
"We worked this week on a lot on stuff--pressuring the ball, one-timing into the net, and passing. Their passing today was superb; I couldn't be more proud of them," said Pattee.
Pattee also complimented the work of keeper Zoe McGee, who's been working with Enosburg goalie coach Rich Ross.
"Zoe did great in goal today; she's getting more aggressive in the net," said Pattee.
Seeing every player score a goal in a season is one of Pattee's goals for the teams she coaches.
"We had five goals by five different people today," said Pattee.
The Hornets are currently sixth in the VPA rankings and will most likely get a home playoff game. Pattee credited some of the team's success to the flexibility of the athletes.
"We've been moving them around, trying to figure out positions," said Pattee, "and they're on a roll."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Thank you for taking part in our commenting section. We want this platform to be a safe and inclusive community where you can freely share ideas and opinions. Comments that are racist, hateful, sexist or attack others won’t be allowed. Just keep it clean. Do these things or you could be banned:
• Don’t name-call and attack other commenters. If you’d be in hot water for saying it in public, then don’t say it here.
• Don’t spam us.
• Don’t attack our journalists.
Let’s make this a platform that is educational, enjoyable and insightful.
Email questions to darkin@orourkemediagroup.com.