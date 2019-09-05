Danny Antillon battles the Lamoille defender for possession. Photo: Ruthie Laroche

ENOSBURG, VT – The Enosburg varsity boys soccer team secured their second win of the season at home against visiting Danville on Wednesday afternoon. Five Hornets combined to shut out the Indians 7-0.

Levi Webb put the Hornets on the board with 38:31 remaining in the first half. Shea Howrigan had the assist.

Ten minutes later, Webb would strike again, with 29:36 remaining. The Hornets left the first half with a 2-0 lead.

Swainbank praised his team for their ability to keep the intensity up, noting that a 2-0 lead at the half can be a dangerous situation for the winning team.

“If the other team pulls one back, it’s typically a scramble to the end. I told the guys at the half that I didn’t want the scramble,” said Swainbank, smiling.

The second half saw the Hornet offense breakout, scoring five goals. The first went to Dylan Pattee who scored on a breakaway with 33:40 on the clock.

Danny Antillon tacked on another goal with 26:24, followed by another goal scored by Pattee at 20:22.

Brendan Deuso added another at 14:56, and Blair Archambault’s goal finished the scoring for the Hornets with 3:46 remaining.

Enosburg’s balanced attack proved too much for Danville, but the Hornets’ defense also played a significant role in the afternoon’s success.

Dylan Pattee sets up a Hornet scoring chance early in the game. Photo: Ruthie Laroche

Ethan Jackson, Enosburg’s sophomore goalie, played well in net, rendering the Indians scoreless on the afternoon.

Enosburg head coach Randy Swainbank used the strong performance and early lead to get his younger players time on the field.

“Nick Ross, Ethan Hogaboom, and Kam Lovelette played well. Guys who didn’t get as much time at MVU got some minutes today,” said Swainbank. “It was a good overall performance.”

The Hornets earned the win without the presence of their senior captain Logan Jette.

“He’s always been a very good player, and he goes 100 percent in practices and games. You can’t really replace a kid like that, but we’ve always had a ‘next man up’ mentality,” said Swainbank.

In the absence of Jette, sophomore Levi Webb’s presence was felt in the game.

“Levi stepped up; this was a good game for him to take control in the attack. He’s got incredible talent,” said Swainbank. “Dylan Pattee also did a nice job up front.”

Webb, who scored two for the Hornets, was grateful for the win.

“It means a lot to get the points,” said Webb. “We didn’t have as much speed on top, so we worked on getting that speed with the younger guys. It was a good win.”

Senior Captain Tommy Benoit, was also glad to grab the victory, especially by the large margin.

“A win like this is always good,” said Benoit. “We’ve been improving in practices and we’re ready to take on Fairfax!”

Enosburg will travel to face Fairfax on Friday at 4:30.